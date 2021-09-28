Spotler Offers Email Marketing Automation Software to Help Businesses Stay on Top of Their Marketing Efforts

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/28/2021 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software, Spotler offers email marketing automation software to help businesses smash their click-through rates and outperform competitors. Their marketing automation system allows businesses to effectively manage both their new as well as current contacts. Using this approach, customers can get help in efficiently fulfilling their clients' requirements at the right time. Their software helps customers to develop highly effective email marketing campaigns and ensure that emails get a high inbox delivery when sent with their email marketing software.



This email marketing automation software is designed to help in lead nurturing, custom lead scoring, page scoring, drip marketing, re-marketing, follow-on campaigns, triggered campaigns, end-to-end reporting, and email marketing. Their email marketing software is extremely beneficial for any business user as there is no limit to the content amount or number of email autoresponders to be sent. Businesses looking to automate their email marketing campaigns can check out Spotler's website for more information.



Spotler is one of the most sought-after marketing automation software providers in the UK. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build at highly competitive prices. The firm also actively partners with certain associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now as well as in the future. In addition to email marketing automation software, the company also offers other solutions including marketing automation, lead generations and many more.



Talking about their email marketing automation software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "You can create attractive campaigns with our drag and drop editor. No HTML experience is required! Choose from our library of responsive templates or upload your own layouts. We can also custom design a branded template for you. Create an original look that stands as a statement on its own and is perfectly in-sync with your branding or builds outlook-style emails for a personal touch with tracking."



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engages their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



For more information, please visit: https://spotler.co.uk/



Contact Details



No. 3 The Billings,

Walnut Tree Close,

Guildford,

Surrey.

GU1 4UL

Phone: +44 1483 411 911

E: info@spotler.co.uk