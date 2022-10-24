Spotler Offers Email Marketing Automation Software to Help Businesses Track Email Campaigns

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/24/2022 -- Spotler, a leading marketing automation software provider, offers email marketing automation software to help businesses track email campaigns. Allowing businesses to create and send automated emails to their customers, the platform can be used to promote your products or services or to simply keep in touch with your customers. The software is used to create and manage email campaigns, track the results of your email campaigns, and provide you with reports and analytics to improve your email marketing campaigns over time.



By automating your email marketing, you can improve your customer communication and email marketing strategy, increase customer engagement, and boost your sales. Saving businesses time by automating tasks, the software can also help you improve your email marketing results by allowing you to send more targeted and personalised emails to your subscribers. The powerful multi-channel platform helps drive sales and revenue using advanced marketing automation, intuitive reporting, and personalisation. Businesses looking to automate their email marketing process can check out Spotler's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our email platform for B2B Marketers is so easy to use and will help you smash your click through rates and outperform your competitors. Unlike most other email marketing providers, our software allows you to email purchased data and utilise data providers to generate more outbound leads. With the platform, you can deliver attractive, dynamic and engaging emails straight to your audience's inbox. You can choose from our library of responsive templates, upload your own layouts, or custom design a branded template."



Spotler is one of the most well-renowned B2B marketing automation software providers in the UK. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build. The organisation works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the latest legislation and best practices. The firm also actively partners with specific associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online companies to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



For more information, please visit: https://spotler.co.uk/



Contact Details



No. 3 The Billings,

Walnut Tree Close,

Guildford,

Surrey.

GU1 4UL

Phone: +44 1483 411 911

E: info@spotler.co.uk