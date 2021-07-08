Spotler Offers Email Marketing Software Helping Businesses Establish a Direct Contact with Their Customers

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2021 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software, Spotler offers easy-to-use email marketing software that helps businesses maintain direct contact with their customers. Marketing automation is a process that enables clients to effectively manage both their new and existing contacts. Using this approach, clients can get assistance in efficiently fulfilling their customers' needs at the right time. The software easily integrates with other third-party apps ensuring a better insight into lead opportunity and customer behavior and lots of possibilities for more personal and targeted emails.



Their email marketing software includes features such as creating and sending campaigns, generating performance reports, setting up opt-in forms for subscribers and autoresponders. The company offers a complete onboarding process, like better templates, database integrations and technical setup of an account and full support life of the contract. Since it has a user-friendly interface, Spotler's email marketing software lets users who are not technologically savvy harness the power of email marketing easily. Users are backed with support from Spotler's dedicated staff.



Talking further about their email marketing software, one of the representatives from the company stated," Emailing third party data is often the best way to reach out to companies who have a legitimate interest in buying your products and services. Unlike most other email marketing providers, our Email Marketing Platform allows you to email purchased data and utilise data providers to generate more outbound leads."



One of the leading marketing automation software providers in the Uk, Spotler has got a different customer base both in the UK and around the world. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build. The organisation works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to make sure their methods are in sync with the latest legislation and best practice. The firm also actively partners with certain associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now as well as in the future.



Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engages their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allows online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



