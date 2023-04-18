Spotler Offers Email Marketing Software to Help E-Commerce Businesses Drive Loyalty and Repeat Purchases

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Spotler, a leading B2B marketing automation software provider, offers email marketing software to help e-commerce businesses drive loyalty and repeat purchases. The platform automates manual tasks involved in managing email campaigns, freeing up time for businesses to focus on other important tasks, such as product development, customer service, and sales. The solution allows companies to segment their email lists based on customer behaviour and demographics to help personalise their email content accordingly, resulting in higher open and click-through rates and increased sales. The tool is essential for corporations looking to connect with their customers, build relationships, and drive sales.



The platform provides a plethora of benefits for businesses, including personalisation, increased efficiency, improved analytics, and integration with other platforms and tools. The software is designed to help businesses create, send, and track their email campaigns to connect easily with their customers and promote their products and services. The tool helps businesses engage with their customers by providing them with valuable content and offers. This engagement can lead to increased customer loyalty and repeat business. Businesses looking to implement email marketing software can visit Spotler's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Send better campaigns based on past browsing and shopping behaviour to generate new business. Roll out cross-channel marketing solutions and automate revenue-driving activities. Drive loyalty and repeat purchases over the customer lifecycle using today's channels with data-driven personalisation. We have the tools for you to grow your e-commerce business. You can create welcome emails and hyper-personalised automated journeys to reach and convert more potential customers and increase the lifetime value of existing customers."



Spotler is one of the most sought-after marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the quality software it built. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods align with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online companies to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



