Spotler Offers Highly Effective Email Marketing Software to Help Online Businesses Increase Their Sales and Profits

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/06/2021 -- Spotler, a leading provider of email automation software in the UK, offers highly effective email marketing software that helps online businesses increase their sales and profits. Their software is designed for non-tech savvy owners to drive targeted traffic and sales with its two-tier affiliate marketing feature. Spotler's email platform for B2B marketers is so easy to use and will help customers' sites smash their click through rates and outperform their competitors. Spotler's software features all the tools that online businesses need to run their marketing campaign strategies more successfully.



The marketing automation software is developed in order to shift the workload to a platform rather than people enabling a company to concentrate upon strategic rather than tactical. This email marketing automation software involves multitasking and can handle segmentation, relevance, personalisation, multi-touch attribution models, social media and a lot more at a time; enhancing the overall B2B email marketing process. The benefits of using email marketing software include targeted and personalised content, better brand recognition, boost sales, stronger customer relationships, increased traffic to the website, collecting feedback and surveys, communicating with the audience, producing cost effective campaigns, and reaching the right people at the right time.



Talking about their email marketing automation software, one of the representatives from the company stated," Emailing third party data is often the best way to reach out to companies who have a legitimate interest in buying your products and services. Unlike most other email marketing providers, our email marketing platform allows you to email purchased data and utilise data providers to generate more outbound leads."



One of the leading marketing automation software providers in the Uk, Spotler has got a different customer base both in the UK and around the world. The company is known to deliver the best software quality they build. The organisation works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to make sure their methods are in sync with the latest legislation and best practice. The firm also actively partner with certain associations whose aim is to enhance email marketing, both now as well as in the future.



