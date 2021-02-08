Spotler Offers Highly Innovative and Functional Marketing Automation Software to Businesses Across the UK

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Spotler,are a leading B2B marketing automation software provider, offering highly functional marketing automation software to e-commerce businesses across the UK. The company has been branding its software under the name of SpotlerUK recently before being names Communigator. SpotlerUK is an AI powered marketing automation platform that enables individuals to handle each step of their digital journey. Their software features all the tools that online businesses require to run their marketing campaign strategies more effectively. With this software, organisations can become more effective as it combines an efficient use of cookies and analytical tools to build a lead generation platform for their clients, helping them gain better control over their marketing efforts.



SpotlerUK easily integrates with other third-party apps ensuring a better insight into lead opportunity & customer behavior and lots of possibilities for more personal and targeted emails. The company provides a complete onboarding process, including essential templates, database integrations and technical setup of an account and full support inlife of the contract. Spotler also provides its customer with free user training & a dedicated account manager who can help them when they face any support issues or would like to reach out to the excellent support staff. They have a team of professionals who are skilled in their respective domains and committed to meet the wide needs of their clients.



Talking more about their software, a representative from Spotler stated," Our goal is to create a software that allows you to be successful in your marketing communications. We build innovations and advanced functionality that allows you to take your marketing automation and lead generation to the next level. Ultimately, it's all about you getting results quickly and leaving more time for other marketing activities."



Spotler is one of the leading marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engages their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allows online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



For more information, please visit: https://spotler.co.uk/



Contact Details



No. 3 The Billings,

Walnut Tree Close,

Guildford,

Surrey.

GU1 4UL

Phone: +44 1483 411 911

E: info@spotler.co.uk