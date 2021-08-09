Spotler Offers Lead Generation Software Providing Businesses with Qualified and Nurtured Leads

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/09/2021 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software provider, Spotler offers lead generation software that provides businesses with qualified and nurtured leads. Their system allows businesses to take online lead generation to the next level with web forms and highly engaging landing pages. The software allows businesses to learn the behavioural patterns of prototypical users, how they land on your site, at what point they exit, which link they click, how they transition from the moment they sign up to the point of checkout, and many more.



The system allows business owners to capture every lead that comes to the leading page and help businesses act on them and follow up. The software can automatically update an existing CRM record with a new activity, or create a new record, adding hot leads straight into your CRM. The system provides all the necessary information to their clients' for great sales calls. Business owners looking to get lead generation software for their business can check out Spotler's website for more information.



Spotler is one of the most sought-after marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



Talking further about their lead generation software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Access names, job titles and email addresses for all your website visitors. No more battling gate-keepers to find out who you need to speak to, just call up and ask for your prospect by name. Knowing where they came from and what caught their eye is powerful information from your sales team to draw on. Our software lets you see your website visitors in real time and allow businesses to act on the leads quickly."



About Spotler

