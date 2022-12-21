Spotler Offers Lead Generation Software to Help Businesses Add Hot Leads Straight Into the CRM

Guildford, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/21/2022 -- Spotler, a leading B2B marketing automation software provider, offers lead generation software to help businesses add hot leads straight into the CRM. The system helps identify and convert website visitors into leads by collecting contact information and other data. The solution can help marketers capture leads from their websites, emails, paid ads, or other digital channels and turn prospects into customers. Their tool provides businesses with valuable insights into customer behaviour and preferences and helps them make informed decisions about their marketing and sales strategies. The software is used to track and analyse customer interactions and provide insights into customers.



The system helps automate the lead collection process and store leads in an organised way and also helps businesses analyse the data to gain insights on their leads, such as their demographics and interests, and tailor their campaigns accordingly. The solution is used to identify potential customers, capture contact information, nurture leads, and track leads through the sales cycle. The tool allows businesses to collect contact information and other data from potential customers and then use it to create targeted marketing campaigns. Businesses looking to install lead generation software can visit Spotler's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "You can access names, job titles and email addresses for all your website visitors. No more battling gate-keepers to find out who you need to speak to, just call up and ask for your prospect by name. The Live Feed feature lets you see your website visitors in real-time, so if that hot prospect appears on your website, you can be on the phone with them while you know you have their attention."



Spotler is one of the leading marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the quality software they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partners with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online companies to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



For more information, please visit: https://spotler.co.uk



Contact Details



No. 3 The Billings,

Walnut Tree Close,

Guildford,

Surrey.

GU1 4UL

Phone: +44 1483 411 911

E: info@spotler.co.uk