Spotler Offers Marketing Automation Software Designed to Increase Email Conversion Rate

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- A leading B2B email marketing automation software provider, Spotler offers marketing automation software to help increase the email conversion rate for businesses. Their software delivers enterprise level customer engagement underpinned by rich analytics and actionable insight. The solution makes it easier for businesses to engage with their customers at scale and also drive growth through an improved and personalised customer experience. They help businesses unlock a data goldmine through AI, increasing data quality and leveraging first party data to improve personalization, engagement and ROI.



The software can be critical for businesses to find and engage with the right customers and also help them learn what they want to know about your products as they begin their journey. The solution helps sales teams understand data and transform it into actionable customer insights with the help of cross-channel campaign reports and visual dashboards. Businesses looking to automate marketing campaigns can check out Spotler's website for more information.



Spotler is one of the most sought-after email marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



Talking about their marketing automation software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Create fully AI Powered Marketing Automation campaigns to engage your prospects and keep them as happy customers. Our software can predict the click through rate of your emails before they even get sent. Using our automated solution, send your cold leads directly into a lead nurturing campaign, they'll be sales-ready in no-time. You can also re-market to those leads who have been on your website, sending them personalised content you know they'll be interested in."



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



