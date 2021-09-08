Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2021 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software provider, Spotler offers marketing automation software to engage prospects and create lead nurturing campaigns. To help make the most out of campaigns, the software allows businesses to design, approve, and organize content conveniently under one roof. The system ensures that all the components of a marketing campaign are streamlined and well-orchestrated. The software combines a wide range of features and customization in one platform, which means it can address the needs of large or small businesses alike.



The AI-powered platform can be critical for businesses in predicting the click through rate of emails before they even get sent. The automation software can predict which customers will engage, so businesses can prioritise those who are more likely to convert. Understanding the paramount importance of campaign content, the system allows managers to check and verify content to make sure that only high-quality campaigns are sent to your subscribers. Businesses looking to implement marketing automation software can check out Spotler's website for more information.



Spotler is one of the leading marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



talking further about their marketing automation software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "We create fully AI-Powered Marketing Automation campaigns to engage your prospects and keep them as happy customers. We can predict the click through rate of your emails before they even get sent. AI-Powered Marketing Automation predicts which of your customers will engage, so you can prioritise those who are more likely to convert. Using our automated solution, send your cold leads directly into a lead nurturing campaign, they'll be sales-ready in no time."



Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK.



