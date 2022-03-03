Spotler Offers Marketing Automation Software to Help Improve Email Campaign Click Through Rate

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2022 -- A leading B2B marketing automation software provider, Spotler offers marketing automation software to help improve click-through rate of email campaigns. The system they provide can help businesses help leverage rich behavioural data, built-in intelligence, and sophisticated journey flows to identify, engage, and accelerate your best opportunities to orchestrate your buyer's journeys. Their software helps businesses identify, engage, and accelerate their customer experience. They provide businesses the access to expertise and resources in terms of the right strategy, technical set up and the actual implementation so they can automate elements of sales, marketing and customer service.



Their cross-channel automation system ensures businesses are speaking to exactly the right audience, surfacing the insights you need to drive retention and build powerful personas. The software can be critical in automating key touchpoints and building unique customer journeys that meet your audiences on their preferred channels. The company can help organisations act on automation reporting that surfaces what's working for each customer. Businesses looking to implement marketing automation software can check out Spotler's website for more information.



Talking further about their marketing automation software, one of the representatives from the company stated, "Creating fully AI Powered Marketing Automation campaigns to engage your prospects and keep them as happy customers. We can predict the click through rate of your emails before they even get sent. AI Powered Marketing Automation predicts which of your customers will engage, so you can prioritise those who are more likely to convert. Using our automated solution, send your cold leads directly into a lead nurturing campaign, they'll be sales-ready in no-time."



Spotler is one of the leading marketing automation software providers in the UK. With a varied customer base both in the UK and around the globe, the company is extremely proud of the software quality they build. The company works with the Institute of Direct Marketing and the DMA to ensure their methods are in sync with the best practice and latest legislation. The company also actively partner with associations whose goal is focused on improving email marketing, both now and in the future.



About Spotler

Spotler is one of the leading B2B marketing automation & lead generation software providers in the UK. Offering an all-in-one inbound and outbound marketing software, Spotler provides everything businesses need to launch effective marketing campaigns that generate leads and engage their audiences. They are committed to building innovations and advanced functionality that allow online businesses to take their marketing automation and lead generation to the next level.



For more information, please visit: https://spotler.co.uk/



Contact Details



No. 3 The Billings,

Walnut Tree Close,

Guildford,

Surrey.

GU1 4UL

Phone: +44 1483 411 911

E: info@spotler.co.uk