Spout & Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market Forecast 2020 : Key Players Are Sonoco, Ampac, Smurfit Kappa, Huhtamaki, Constantia Flexibles, Dow Chemical

According to the new research report, Spout & Non-Spout Liquid Pouch Packaging Market size was estimated at USD 6 billion in 2017 and is projected to surpass USD 10 billion by the year 2024.



Increasing demand for convenient packaging owing to changing consumer lifestyle are the primary drivers boosting spout & non-spout liquid pouch packaging market. Improved disposable income leading towards healthy food consumption such as fruit juices, fruit pulps and liquid diet likely to support product penetration rate.



Health conscious consumers including athletes, sports person and professionals are widely using liquid diet supplements for nutritional gains strongly supporting industry development. High convenient pouch packaging option especially for ready to eat applications boosting product demand.



Changing eating habits and improved preference towards fast food products bolstering industry share. Enhanced safety, high-quality standards and extended shelf life are major factors supporting adoption specifically in infant food applications instigating product landscape.



Technological advancements offering high-quality hygiene and aseptic packing alternatives in large applications is expected to propel industry size. Increased durability, the extended shelf life for packaged food products, and low weight advantages stimulating market penetration. Hygienic packaged drugs & medicines, pharmaceutical products owing to dust free benefits are projected to strengthen spout & non-spout liquid pouch packaging market during the forecast time frame.



Fluctuating raw material cost owing to changing crude oil prices are major concerns hindering product demand. Stringent government regulations over the release of CO2 and other harmful gases during manufacturing process damaging environmental health. These key factors are major concerns limiting spout & non-spout liquid pouch packaging industry growth.



Spout liquid pouch packaging segment is estimated to hold over 80% industry share in 2017 owing to better accuracy during pouring process. Presence of pouch valves for the stoppage, low-cost benefits, high convenience for fluids along with reduction of waste chances accelerating product adoption in varied applications.



North America is expected to capture more than 25% market share by 2024. Strong presence of prominent companies owing to technological developments in the region fostering regional growth. High food and safety standards of the U.S. government increasing attention for the hygienic packaged option. Increasing consumption of fast food products propelling requirement for suitable pouch packing selection in the region. Shifting consumer preference toward packaged oil, cream and gel product positively supporting industry share.



Global spout & non-spout liquid pouch packaging market is fragmented in nature owing to the large existence of domestic and local packaging product manufacturers in the market. The major companies include Swiss Pac, Impak, Uflex, Smurfit Kappa, Weyerhaeuser Company, Sonoco, Tetra Pak International and Ampac. Other key players include Constantia Flexibles, Clondalkin Group, Cellpack, Billerudkorsnas AB, and Dow Chemical, Huhtamaki Oyj. Manufacturers are continuously focusing on product development and innovation in packaging quality to improve competitive edge from other companies.



