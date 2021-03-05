New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Spray Drying Equipment market was valued at USD 4.26 Billion in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 7.4 Billion by year 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% The study covers the different equipment used for spray drying, its applications and the demand and supply trends. Spray drying is technique used to convert liquid molecules into solid powder form with the help of gaseous hot-drying medium. This equipment is finds its application by the liquid to be converted into powder is sprayed into a hot-chamber, which falls down in the form of fine powder particles. This dry powder consists of low density and is extensively used in pharmaceutical and food industry, for example, milk powder. This technique is gaining popularity owing to its properties like consistent particle size distribution, which is of high importance for several products like the catalyst. The development and expansion of chemical industry is expected to drive the global industry.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



Further key findings from the report suggest



The Equipment market is growing at a CAGR of 6% in Asia Pacific followed by North America and Europe, with 7.1 % and 6.9% CAGR, respectively. Increased adoption of new technology by the food and pharmaceutical companies is the significant factor to accelerate the industry growth during forecast period across all regions



As of 2018, Nozzle Atomizer is the dominating which holds 35.5% of the global share. North American region is the chief revenue generating source for this product segment, followed by Asia-Pacific and European regions.



Some of the strategies adopted by the manufacturers include partnership, expansion, new product launch and mergers & acquisitions in order to increase the market share. For example, European SprayDry Technologies started a new plant in U.K., especially designed to dry a wide range of dairy products while providing maximum flexibility for drying of various products.



Apart from food and pharmaceutical industry, the equipment have a wide range of applicability across other industries including detergent industry, ceramic industry, dye & pigments industry and polymers & resins industry.



Fluidized method is used extensively in food industry for producing minute and high quality powders from milk products, food colors, vegetable proteins, soup mixes and edible enzymes.



Increase in investments is expected to raise the demand for spray drying equipment in the coming years. For instance In September 18 2018, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced an investment of USD 30 million to expand their spray drying capabilities



Based on the regions, the report covers the following regions:



North America (U.S.A., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia-Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

The Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)



Competitive Terrain:



The global Spray Drying Equipment market has a consolidated presence of a large number of companies that have been performing consistently to achieve optimum market growth. The report comprehensively discusses these companies' current market standing, past performances, demand & supply graphs, sales network, production & consumption patterns, and distribution channels. The report thus points out the effective business approaches undertaken by these market players to build on their market footprint.



The leading companies operating across the global Spray Drying Equipment market are listed below:



GEA (Germany), SPX FLOW (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Buchi Labortechnik (Switzerland), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment (China), Acmefil (India), New AVM Systech (India), C. E. Rogers (US), Advanced Drying System (India), and Labplant (UK).



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Nozzle



Rotary Atomizer



Fluidized



Centrifugal



Others



Stage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Single-Stage



Two-Stage



Multi-Stage



Flow Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Co-Current



Counter-Current



Mixed-Flow



Cycle (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Open



Closed



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2016–2026)



Food



Pharmaceutical



Chemicals



Feed



Others



Radical Features of the Spray Drying Equipment Market Report:



Valuable insights into the Spray Drying Equipment market to impart an in-depth understanding of the business verticle



An 8-year forecast estimation along with an analysis of key elements of the market



Technological advancements, regulatory framework, and recent developments covered in the report



Growth analysis and projections until 2027



Statistical analysis of the key players operating in the Spray Drying Equipment industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



1.1. Market Definition



1.2. Research Scope & Premise



1.3. Methodology



1.4. Market Estimation Technique



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2018 – 2026



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



3.1. Expansion of Food & Beverage sector



3.2. Development in Healthcare Infrastructure



3.3. Increasing health concerns



3.4. Increasing investment in research activities



Chapter 4. Spray Drying Equipment Segmentation & Impact Analysis



4.1. Spray Drying Equipment Segmentation Analysis



4.2. Spray Drying Equipment Market Value Chain Analysis, 2016-2026



4.3. Regulatory framework



4.4. Spray Drying Equipment Market Impact Analysis



4.4.1. Market driver analysis



4.4.1.1. Growing awareness on nutritional content



4.4.1.2. Increasing need for enhanced durability of food products



4.4.2. Market restraint analysis



4.4.2.1. High equipment and installation cost



4.4.2.2. High consumption of energy



4.5. Key opportunities prioritized



4.6. Spray Drying Equipment Pricing Analysis



4.7. Industry analysis - Porter's



4.8. Spray Drying Equipment PESTEL Analysis



Continued…



