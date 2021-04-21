New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2021 -- According to the current analysis of Reports and Data, the global Spray Drying Equipment market was valued at USD 4,583.3 Million in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 7,020.7 Million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5%. The study covers the different equipment used for spray drying, its applications and the demand and supply trends. Spray drying is technique used to convert liquid molecules into solid powder form with the help of gaseous hot-drying medium. This equipment is finds its application by the liquid to be converted into powder is sprayed into a hot-chamber, which falls down in the form of fine powder particles. This dry powder consists of low density and is extensively used in pharmaceutical and food industry, for example, milk powder. This technique is gaining popularity owing to its properties like consistent particle size distribution, which is of high importance for several products like the catalyst. The development and expansion of chemical industry is expected to drive the global industry. Owing to the precision and ease provided by the technique is employed in various applications such as in manufacture of chemical fertilizers. On account of high investment in agricultural sector, favorable government policies, introduction of new hi-tech seeds and need for increased productivity has led to an increase in the usage and demand for fertilizers. This is eventually expected to drive the industry during the forecasted period. Apart from chemical industry, this technique is also widely used in food industry. For example, spray drying technique is used for encapsulation of food ingredients, flavors and nutrients. However, the technology has huge potential which is beyond mere dehydration. Some of the additional benefits provided by the equipment are enhanced dissolvability, better flow properties and non-dusty powders.



Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. The pandemic has affected every segment of the market, along with bringing disruption in the supply chain, demands & trends, and financial difficulties. The report covers the initial and future assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The research study comprises of vital information focusing on major market trends and estimated revenue growth rate. Additionally, the report highlights the market competition including the portfolios and strategic alliances and endeavors of the key competitors. It focuses on the mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, partnerships, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, and agreements, among others. The report also offers key insights about top companies in the market along with their company overview, business expansion plans, financial standing, production and manufacturing capacity, and global position.



Key companies operating in the market include: GEA (Germany), SPX FLOW (US), Dedert Corporation (US), Buchi Labortechnik (Switzerland), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering Co. Ltd. (China), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment (China), Acmefil (India), New AVM Systech (India), C. E. Rogers (US), Advanced Drying System (India), and Labplant (UK).



The report provides comprehensive details about the market with respect to overall revenue, sales and consumption, pricing trends, gross margins, growth rate, and market size. The report also provides an extensive analysis of key regions where the market has established its presence. The report covers major geographical regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa. A country-wise analysis is also included to offer better insights into regional spread of the Spray Drying Equipment market.



Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Nozzle



Rotary Atomizer



Fluidized



Centrifugal



Others



Stage Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Single-Stage



Two-Stage



Multi-Stage



Flow Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Co-Current



Counter-Current



Mixed-Flow



Cycle (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Open



Closed



Application Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)



Food



Pharmaceutical



Chemicals



Feed



Others



Key Points Addressed in the Report:



Market revenue shares by major business players, by type, by application, and market scope of global Spray Drying Equipment market



Competitive analysis of the key players including aspects such as company overview, product or services specification, vendors, and buyers



Recent mergers, acquisitions, product launches, recent investments, and joint ventures



SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis along with feasibility analysis and investment return analysis

Strategic recommendation to key players and new entrants to overcome barriers in the global market



8-year forecast of Spray Drying Equipment market along with analysis of global trends, economic scenario, and key opportunities



In-depth analysis of major challenges, restraints, limitations, along with drivers, growth prospects, and opportunities



Regional analysis and country-wise analysis to provide better understanding of the global market



Extensive study of key product types and applications offered by the industry



Table Of Contents:



Chapter 1. Market Synopsis



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. Indicative Metrics



Chapter 4. Spray Drying Equipment Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis



Chapter 5. Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Type Insights & Trends



Chapter 6. Spray Drying Equipment Market, By Application Insights & Trends



Chapter 7. Spray Drying Equipment Market, By End Use Insights & Trends



Chapter 8. Spray Drying Equipment Market Regional Outlook



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape



Chapter 10. Company Profiles



