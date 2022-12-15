Spray Drying Equipment Market Worth $6.8 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/15/2022 -- According to a research report "Spray Drying Equipment Market by Type (Rotary Atomizer, Nozzle Atomizer, Fluidized, Centrifugal, Closed Loop), Cycle, Flow Type (Co-Current, Counter Current and Mixed), Operating Principle, Capacity, Drying Stage, Application - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the global spray drying equipment market size is estimated to be valued at USD 5.1 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 5.9% in terms of value.



Adoption of Novel drug encapsulation is driving demand for spray drying in pharmaceutical industry



The spray drying process in the pharmaceutical industry involves continuous production while maintaining consistency in quality. Some pharmaceutical products are produced in crystal form that is difficult to use. Crystalline products do not dissolve easily in water and are absorbed slowly. Therefore, they currently witness low demand due to their bioavailability.



A major advantage offered by the spray-dried processing of medicines is that the process used to develop spray-dried products helps reduce vitamin and mineral content loss. Amorphous Solid Dispersions (ASDs) are increasingly being used in the pharmaceutical industry to address the need to improve the bioavailability of poorly soluble APIs by providing the capability of developing and manufacturing ASDs. Spray drying is used in the production of ASDs. The most recent application of spray dryers in the pharmaceutical industry is witnessed in drug inhalation. Some important drugs that are to be administered through inhalation require the particle size to be maintained at the micro-level. Spray dryers offer the manufacturers to modify the particle size as per their requirement. This technology is expensive and, at present, is used at smaller production scales. The cost of commercial producing directly inhaled drugs is being reviewed so that their overall costs can be reduced.



Cost effectiveness of LOW-CAPACITY spray dryers for use in R&D laboratories drives the market



Low-capacity spray dryers are small scale spray dryers with a production volume of less than 100kg/hr. Low-capacity spray dryer has its main application in universities, research institutes, food, pharmaceutical, and chemical enterprises to produce prototype micro particle powder, which is widely applicable to all solutions such as emulsions and suspensions and is suitable for drying heat sensitive substances such as biological products, biological pesticides, and enzyme preparations. The material is only heated when it is sprayed into foggy particles, so it is only heated instantaneously to preserve the active ingredients of these materials after drying.



Major companies such as the GEA Group and LABFREEZ INSTRUMENTS GROUP CO. LTD offer low-capacity spray dryers in their product portfolio. The GEA MOBILE MINOR is the perfect choice for carrying out test work. It meets the demand for a safe, sanitary, flexible, modern and easy-to-handle laboratory spray dryer.



The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for spray drying equipment



China and Japan accounted for a major market share in the Asia Pacific region. The growth potential of the infant formula and baby food markets in countries such as China, Japan, and India have resulted in an increase in demand for spray drying equipment.



In recent years, the Asia Pacific food encapsulation market has grown significantly. Encapsulation is used in food, dietary supplements, functional food, and other products. The rise in consumer demand for nutritional products is attributed to the markets expansion. As the spray drying process is widely used in food encapsulation techniques, the Asia Pacific spray drying equipment market is expected to expand.



The Major Players are GEA Group (Germany), SPX Flow (US), Shandong Tianli Drying Technology and Equipment (China), Büchi Labortechnik (Switzerland), European Spraydry Technologies (UK), Dedert Corporation (US), Changzhou Lemar Drying Engineering (China), Acmefil Engineering Systems Pvt. Ltd (India), New AVM Systech (India), Advanced Drying Systems (India), Labplant (UK), Swenson Technology Inc. (US), Yamato Scientific America (US), Tetra Pak International S.A (Switzerland), G Larsson Starch Technology Ab (Sweden).



