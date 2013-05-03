Spray Foam Installation Business Kool Foam Expands with Purchase of Alva Building and Insulation

Helena, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/03/2013 -- Kool Foam Inc. is pleased to announce they have just acquired ownership of the insulation business of Alva Building and Insulation in Alva, Oklahoma.



“We look forward to serving the people in this area, along with the people in the surrounding areas. We believe this new acquisition will help us to further become Northwest Oklahoma’s preferred spray foam contractor,” Kool Foam LLC says on their website.



Kool Foam’s new acquisition will be just one more way to provide their highly efficient spray foam installation at the level of professionalism that their clients are accustomed to receiving. The company has been satisfying customers in commercial, agricultural, industrial, oilfield and residential work with its spray closed cell, open cell and high performance coatings for more than 12 years.



Their spray foam has been shown to have several advantages over traditional insulation including higher energy efficiency and improved air quality. The 6.9 R Value provides exceptional air sealing and cost savings. The website specifies these savings when it states, “Monthly energy and utility savings of 30 percent or greater can be achieved when compared to other types of insulation or roofing. The costs of installing spray foam insulation can be recovered in less than 5 years, simply through energy savings alone.”



The spray foam also boasts health benefits like improved air quality by preventing outdoor air infiltration and the penetration of allergens. Improved moisture/condensation control prevents decay and mold growth. A superior sound barrier and flexibility in framing packages are additional benefits of using spray foam over traditional insulation.



Kool Foam and now Alva Building and Installation offer additional services with their spray foam techniques. Spray foam roofing eliminates leaks and reduces energy bills. Spray Foam is also far superior to sandbags in providing protection for outdoor areas susceptible to water problems. This new company purchase by Kool Foam means the same quality product and service with the capability to expand their coverage area.



About Kool Foam LLC

Located in Northwest Oklahoma, Kool Foam utilizes state of the art equipment to deliver closed cell and open cell foam with a Graco Dual Proportioning system. They have been active in the building industry for more than 12 years with Kool Foam LLC being started in 2007. They focus on quality, high performance spray foam insulation service in Oklahoma and southern Kansas. For more information visit http://www.koolfoamllc.com/