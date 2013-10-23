Spray Foam Insulation Company Kool Foam, LLC Is Featured in SWD Urethane Case Study

Helena, OK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/23/2013 -- Kool Foam, LLC, an Oklahoma-based spray foam insulation service, recently announced that the company was featured in a case study conducted by SWD Urethane, one of the most influential names in the spray polyurethane/polyuria marketplace. The Southern Hills Pipeline project, which took 20 working days to complete, was a success: due to Kool Foam, LLC’s efficient work, 80,000 barrels of finished natural gas liquid will be transported to users each day.



DCP Midstream, the second-largest natural gas gatherer and largest natural gas liquids producer in the United States, started the 250-mile Southern Hills pipeline project to increase transportation capacity to premium markets. Bill Waldheim, the president of DCP Midstream’s northern business unit, considered the Southern Hills Pipeline to be a “game changer” for the company, especially because the pipeline would have the capacity to transport 150,000 barrels of natural gas liquids per day.



Unfortunately, 150 miles of the pipeline was virtually unworkable since it was situated on rocky, sandy, and steep terrain. Kool Foam, LLC was contacted to help with the pipeline project due to its experience in the industry: the company has been installing urethane foam in Oklahoma and Southern Kansas for over six years and is best known for its ability to install 15 foam trench breaks in the time that one sandbag trench break can be installed.



Over the course of 20 days, four of Kool Foam, LLC’s workers installed SWD Urethane’s Quik-Shield 205 Ditch Break geotechnical foam in the trench to help control the erosion. Members of the crew braved the environment’s tough conditions to install over 5,000 pounds of foam per day. The crew worked 12 to 14 hour days, and in less than a month, they were able to install the 685 trench breakers required to fix the problem.



“Kool Foam’s installation teams sprayed ditch breaks in the pipeline trench with one man hauling the urethane product in a truck and a second man spraying foam into the pipeline,” noted the case study. “Quik-Shield 205 was applied five to ten feet deep in the trench…and on the steeper grades, a dozer was hooked to the foam truck to pull it uphill.”



DCP Midstream praised the quality of work provided by Kool Foam, LLC. A representative noted that Kool Foam, LLC executed the work in a safe manner, taking precautions when necessary.



“We gave them a very tight deadline in the most difficult terrain on the project,” added James Jackson, a representative of DCP Midstream. “They found a solution to each challenge that arose and were very knowledgeable about their profession and their product.”



Individuals interested in learning more about Kool Foam, LLC and its work can visit http://www.koolfoamllc.com and http://www.trenchbreakers.com for more information.



About Kool Foam, LLC

Kool Foam, LLC is a spray foam insulation service located in Northwest Oklahoma. Since their opening day in 2007, the company has worked with homeowners and business owners interested in exploring polyurethane foam solutions. Kool Foam, LLC is strategically located to service their clients’ pipeline needs from Oklahoma to Southern Kansas. Kool Foam, LLC has multiple rigs that ensure their ability to deploy quickly to meet any customer’s needs, and the company carries all necessary insurance to ensure their clients’ safety. For more information, please visit http://www.koolfoamllc.com