Spray Foam Insulation Provider Dixie Performance Insulation Undergoes Rebranding

Macon, MS -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/01/2013 -- Dixie Foam is the new name for the company formerly known as Dixie Performance Insulation. Although their name has changed and their website has a new look, the quality insulation service they provide to Mississippi homeowners has stayed the same. The company has built a solid reputation for their top insulation contractors, helping businesses and homeowners save on energy costs with their superior spray foam product.



Spray foam from Dixie Foam is the most advanced insulation method available today. It works by creating an air tight barrier that doesn’t allow for any air movement as fiberglass insulation does. The benefits it provides over traditional products are many, but perhaps the greatest is the tremendous role it plays in helping cut down energy costs. With energy costs on a seemingly endless upswing, it can lower heating and cooling costs by as much as 60%. An application of Dixie’s spray foam provides an excellent return on investment, typically paying for itself in reduced heating and cooling costs within two to five years. “With insulation from Dixie Foam you can say goodbye to sky high utility bills and enjoy increased comfort inside your home – whatever the season,” the company states on their website.



Dixie Foam’s product also improves the overall air quality indoors. The two-component mixture forms an expanding foam that is sprayed onto concrete slabs, into wall cavities or through holes drilled in into a space of a finished wall. After being sprayed, it expands to roughly 100 times its original volume to fill any empty air gaps and will expand and contract in relation to the building. The spray foam insulation is naturally resistant to water, mold and mildew. It prevents condensation from forming within the building structure, minimizing airborne pollutants and indoor allergens. And, spray foam insulation does not compress or break down over time, even if it gets wet.



About Dixie Foam, LLC

Dixie Foam, LLC, formerly known as Dixie Performance Insulation, is the contractor in Mississippi that can best retrofit your home or building with insulation. Their commercial and residential insulation solutions help home and business owners achieve a noticeable reduction in heating and cooling bills and preserve the earth’s valuable resources. Dixie Foam’s highly trained and experienced professionals can recommend a solution to best fit any property and efficiently install it with as little disruption to the customer as possible. For more information, visit: http://www.dixiefoamllc.com