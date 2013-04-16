Spray Foam Insulators Has Just Announced New Reasons to Insulate a Property

Washington Crossing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/16/2013 -- Spray Foam Insulators provides foam spray insulation in Pennsylvania. Insulation can be beneficial to homeowners and property owners in a variety of ways. Most people are aware of the increased energy efficiency associated with foam insulation. In fact, the Environmental Protection Agency estimates that homeowners can save upwards of 10% on total energy costs by adding insulation in attics, ducts, ceilings, walls, basements, and other areas. Now, Spray Foam Insulators wants potential clients to know about the tax credit available for eligible insulation.



Adding insulation to a property can obviously be beneficial to an owner’s wallet, but it is also beneficial to the environment. The increased energy efficiency that accompanies adequately insulated properties lead to an overall reduction of that property’s negative impact on the environment. Throughout the years, the Environmental Protection Agency has come to realize the importance of energy efficiency and it’s relation to greenhouse gas reduction. In 1992, through the Clean Air Act, the Energy Star program was established as a voluntary program that could help individuals and businesses to save money while protecting the environment.



The Energy Star program has evolved over time and now home and property owners can benefit from tax credits for various energy efficient improvements. One of those improvements includes adding insulation. Now, eligible insulation improvements qualify for a tax credit of 10% of the cost, up to $500. Customers can file an IRS Form 5695 to receive the tax credit for 2012. This tax credit is applicable to any improvements made through the end of 2013. Even though the deadline to file tax returns for 2012 is April 15th, potential customers can still count on Spray Foam Insulators to help them with the tax credit next year. Insulation won’t only provide for an instant tax credit, but energy savings for years to come.



About Spray Foam Insulators

For years, Spray Foam Insulators have been providing both new and existing commercial and residential properties with top of the line spray foam insulation. They’re certified and licensed spray insulation team members are able to quickly and efficiently install spray foam insulation into neighborhoods within Philadelphia, Wilmington and Princeton.



For more information, visit http://www.sprayfoaminsulator.com