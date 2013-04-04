Spray Foam Insulators Reveals New Reasons for How Spray Foam Can Prevent Noise & Help with Pest Control

Washington Crossing, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/04/2013 -- Spray Foam Insulators has just revealed new tips for how to use spray foam to prevent noise. Spray foam is known by many homeowners and contractors as one of the best ways to insulate a home’s walls, ceilings, attic, etc. however, there are many other alternatives to insulation rather than simply keeping the home’s temperature comfortable. When insulating the walls, it protects any lost air from escaping the home, which then allows for it to be energy efficient. However, there are many other alternatives as to how spray foam insulation in Pennsylvania can be used. For some who may live in a row home, condominium, or townhome, they may hear a lot of noise through the walls from their neighbors. With spray foam insulation, it makes for a practical sound barrier in-between properties.



Spray foam is known to reduce the sound and vibration significantly; however it may not overcome musical instruments. The professionals at Spray Foam Insulators have seen in many cases where Philadelphia row homes have had insulation between the walls in order to decrease sound. Their contractors make sure that every inch is covered so the sealant expands closing all gaps where noise may come through.



One of the other alternatives spray foam can be used for is pest control. For homeowners who have an invasion of insects throughout their home, this may be due to the fact that there are gaping holes or cracks. Sealing these holes and cracks with spray foam insulation around windows, doors, and the foundation will deter any pests from entering the home. The professionals at Spray Foam Insulators will be able to properly seal off any entrances for insects and mice, which can also lead to savings when it comes to pest control. Other household uses may be for plumbing as well. In all, Spray Foam Insulators has many alternatives and reasons as to why spray foam insulation is a great investment.



About Spray Foam Insulators

For years they have been providing both new and existing commercial and residential properties with top of the line spray foam insulation. They’re certified and licensed spray insulation team members are able to quickly and efficiently install spray foam insulation into neighborhoods within Philadelphia, Wilmington and Princeton.



For more information, visit http://www.sprayfoaminsulator.com