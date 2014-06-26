Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2014 -- Spray Polyurethane Foam (Open Cell, Closed Cell And Others) Market For Residential Walls, Residential Roofing, Commercial Walls, Commercial Roofing And Other Applications - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast, 2013 - 2019



The growing demand from construction industry coupled with supporting government regulations is expected to drive the global market for spray polyurethane foam from 2013 to 2019. In addition, bio based spray polyurethane foam is expected to flourish in the coming years. However, volatile raw material prices and occupational health hazards associated with the use of spray polyurethane foam is expected to hinder the growth of the market.



This report analyzes, estimates and forecast the global spray polyurethane foam market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million) from 2012 to 2019. The report also includes major drivers and restraints for the spray polyurethane foam market and highlights the upcoming opportunities in the market. This helps in understanding the market dynamics and its impact in the coming years.



The study segments the market on the basis of product type (open cell, closed cell and others) and application (residential walls, residential roofing, commercial walls, commercial roofing, and others) and further segments and analyzes each product type and application across each geographic region from 2012 to 2019. The report provides market estimates and forecast of spray polyurethane foam demand in major geographical regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World.



The study includes in-depth analysis of value addition at each step in the value chain of spray polyurethane foam market through value chain analysis. The report comprises of detailed analysis of market competition using Porter’s Five Force Model and analyzes the impact of each component of the Porter’s Five Force Model including buyers, suppliers, substitutes, new entrants and degree of competition. The study also includes market attractiveness analysis for indicating potential growth areas in the market in the coming years. The report provides company market share analysis for major industry participants operating in the spray polyurethane foam market including BASF, Bayer, Lapolla, The Dow Chemical Company, Demilec and CertainTeed among others.



This report segments the global spray polyurethane foam market as follows:



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Product Segment Analysis

- Open Cell

- Closed Cell

- Others (Including high density spray polyurethane foam, one component foam, etc.)



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Application Analysis

- Residential walls

- Residential roofing

- Commercial walls

- Commercial roofing

- Others (Including Medical, Telecom, Transportation, etc.)



Spray Polyurethane Foam Market - Regional Analysis

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Rest of the World



Table of Content



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.2.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market segmentation

1.3 Research Methodology

1.4 Abbreviations



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

2.2 Spray polyurethane foam: Market snapshot (2012 and 2019)



Chapter 3 Spray Polyurethane Foam- Industry Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Value chain analysis

3.3 Market Drivers

3.3.1 Energy efficiency and government regulations

3.3.2 Growing construction industry

3.3.2.1 Global construction spending, 2012-2019 (USD Billion)

3.4 Market Restraints

3.4.1 Volatile prices of raw materials

3.4.2 Occupational health hazards

3.5 Market Opportunities

3.5.1 Huge growth opportunity for bio-based SPF

3.5.2 Growth in automotive industry

3.5.2.1 Global investment in automotive industry, 2012-2019 (USD Billion)

3.6 Porter’s five force analysis

3.6.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

3.6.2 Bargaining power of buyers

3.6.3 Threat of new entrants

3.6.4 Threat of substitutes

3.6.5 Degree of competition

3.7 Spray polyurethane foam: Market attractiveness analysis

3.8 Spray polyurethane foam: Company market share analysis, 2012



Chapter 4 Spray Polyurethane Foam Market – Product Segment Analysis

4.1 Spray polyurethane foam market: Product segment overview

4.1.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market volume share, by product, 2012 and 2019

4.2 Open cell

4.2.1 Global open cell spray polyurethane foam market, 2012 - 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.3 Closed cell

4.3.1 Global closed cell spray polyurethane foam market, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

4.4 Others

4.4.1 Global other spray polyurethane foam market, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



Chapter 5 Spray Polyurethane Foam Market – Application Analysis

5.1 Spray polyurethane foam market: Application overview

5.1.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market volume share, by application, 2012 and 2019

5.2 Residential walls

5.2.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market for residential walls application,2012 - 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.3 Residential Roofing

5.3.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market for residential roofing application, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.4 Commercial walls

5.4.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market for commercial walls application, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.5 Commercial Roofing

5.5.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market for commercial roofing application, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)

5.6 Others

5.6.1 Global spray polyurethane foam market for other applications, 2012 – 2019 (Kilo Tons) (USD Million)



