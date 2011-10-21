Simone’s Airbrush Tanning Announces Additional Private Spray Tanning Classes

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/21/2011 -- Simone’s Airbrush Tanning announced today that new students are now being accepted into its one-day or two half-day spray tanning courses. Simone Emmons, the owner and operator of Simone’s Airbrush Tanning, will personally be teaching the upcoming courses.



The additional spray tanning classes are being added in direct response to the demand for spray tanners after California passed a law banning teens under the age of 18 from using tanning beds. In addition to the California law, a new federal tax on tanning bed services was also passed. This has created a new demand for professional spray tanners with experience performing the service.



Airbrush tanning is a simple process; instead of spending hours in the sun or in a dangerous, potentially cancer-causing tanning bed, clients have their tan applied by trained spray tan professionals. Certified airbrush tanning professionals apply a safe, effective self-tanner through either a spray gun or a high volume, low-pressure system. A variety of solutions including organic tanning solutions are also available.



In order to become a self-employed spray tanner, it is important for the potential airbrush professional to be trained by a knowledgeable spray tan practitioner. Emmons said that, “It is of the utmost importance for students to be trained by a successful, experienced and licensed spray tan technician. Programs run by people with no real-world experience do not adequately train students.”



Ms. Emmons is a licensed and certified spray tan technician. She has spent many years perfecting her techniques. She is excited to be opening spray tanning classes for new students who wish to learn the business. Emmons has successfully trained a number of students from the Los Angeles area and Utah who have gone on to their own successful spray tanning businesses.



Simone’s Airbrush Tanning course is a hands-on workshop. The spray tan course not only teaches the art of hand spray tanning with an HVLP spray gun, it also teaches the business end and includes all necessary business forms to start the business. Depending on the location, the average new spray tan professional charges between $35 and $75 for a spray tanning session that takes only ten minutes. With the low start-up costs involved with this business, new practitioners can be making a good living relatively soon after attending the course.



Emmons has also recently expanded the geographical reach of her courses. She is willing to travel wherever she may be needed to provide on-site training.



Individuals interested in a career in spray tanning should visit Simone’s Spray Tan Training website at Spray Tanning Classes. The upcoming spray tanning courses are listed on the website calendar and will expand daily depending upon requests received. Students may also contact Emmons directly with any questions about the courses.



About Simone’s Airbrush Tanning

Simone’s Airbrush Tanning specializes in both the art of airbrush tanning and the training of new spray tanning professionals. Simone Emmons, the owner and operator of Simone’s Airbrush Tanning, is a licensed and certified spray tan technician. She is one of the most highly regarded spray-tanning specialists in the Southern California region. Emmons teaches either a one-day or two half-day course in airbrush tanning in order to meet the demand for new spray tan technicians. Individuals may contact Emmons at http://www.1DaySprayTanTraining.com or at http://www.SimonesAirbrushTanning.com.