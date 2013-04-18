Spraying Bed Bugs Does Not Work - Bed Bugs and Beyond Offers Their Help

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2013 -- According to a very recent study, Bed Bugs, through a use of molecular tricks, have adapted to insecticides. Synthetic organic compounds known as Pyrethoids have now met their match. Bed Bugs have developed a biological system that renders death by poison an impossibility. After a study of 21 populations, genes have been discovered that protect Bed Bugs from Pyrethoids. Professor Palli, a professor entomology from theUniversity ofKentucky in theUS and an author of the study has publicly stated "The best option now is to heat the place up to 90-100F (30-35C) so that the bugs will come out and die".



Professor Palli, a professor entomology from theUniversity ofKentucky in theUS and an author of the study has publicly stated "The best option now is to heat the place up to 90-100F (30-35C) so that the bugs will come out and die".







