Spread the Love on Christmas with Huge Surprises from Audio4fun.com

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2013 -- The great year 2013 is going to end soon and people around the world are almost ready to welcome a brand new year 2014. As usual, Christmas and New Years are two occasions when everyone sends out best wishes and season’s greetings to friends and family. Many wonderful gifts for this Christmas, including ringtones, sounds, audio clips, jokes, remixes, E-greeting cards and so much more, can be uniquely created with software. This year you can get professional assisting tools for 40% OFF retail this season.



"This year has been so wonderful for us and our customers. On this special Christmas that brings joy, peace, and love to everyone, we are delighted to have new software versions available in time to offer as thankful gifts for our customers," said Peter Nguyen, COO of Audio4fun, "With these masterful products, they can create amazing Christmas holiday songs, surprise their friends with a new, cool Santa Claus voice easily, and enjoy the most memorable holiday season together with their loved ones."



In celebrating Christmas 2013 and New Year 2014, Audio4fun is currently opening "Winter Sale", a promotional program that includes huge offers, a new, free Christmas tutorial, free gifts, and related newsletters.



From Dec 18, all users can get a 40% OFF discount for the hottest products, including:



- The new release Voice Changer Software Diamond, version 8.0

- The plus version of Music Morpher Gold 5.0.

- VIP membership card.



In-depth specifications for these products can be found at http://www.audio4fun.com/



Additionally, customers will immediately receive a Christmas Gift Coupon towards their purchase.



- 30% OFF discount for all premium programs at Audio4fun.

- For unlimited use.

- Valid for 1 year.



This "Winter Sale" is valid until Jan 3, 2014. For further information, all readers can visit http://www.audio4fun.com/promotion.htm



"We hope that with our special offers and gifts this winter will leave the most valuable memories in your heart,” Mr. Nguyen added, “So to everybody, everywhere, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, from all of us at Audio4fun!"