Spreading Smiles Across Calgary Volunteering Time, Resources & Dental Care to Those in Need

Calgary, Alberta -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2014 -- Drs. Mona Shoman, Volinder Dhesi & Amrit Chana will host Calgary’s Dentistry From The Heart (DFTH) event – volunteering their time, resources & services to local residents. This is the first annual event for Drs. Mona Shoman, Volinder Dhesi & Amrit Chana.



In 2001, Dentistry From The Heart started with New Port Richey dentist Dr. Vincent Monticciolo, as a way to giving back to the community and provide aid to the growing number of people without dental insurance. Since its inception, Dentistry From The Heart has grown to include over 200 annual events across North America.



“It all comes down to wanting to provide something greater to my community,” said Dr. Mona Shoman “The services provided by Dentistry From The Heart helps more than just a patients teeth, it gives them a renewed reason to smile and a feeling of belonging and care. As a part of this community, we just want to help.”



The media is invited to join the volunteers, patients, Drs. Mona Shoman, Volinder Dhesi & Amrit Chana, Saturday, May 3, 2014, from 8am to 3pm, to help spread smiles across Calgary through Dentistry From The Heart. South Trail Crossing Dental clinic is located at 57, 4307 – 130 Ave SE. For more information, and registration forms, please visit Dentistry From The Heart & South Trail Crossing Dental



About Dentistry From the Heart

Dentistry From The Heart is a registered non-profit organization that volunteers time, resources, and dental work for those in need. Services are rendered on an emergency and need basis, and are limited to fillings, extractions, cleanings, and draining of abscesses. Also, to be eligible, potential patients must be over the age of 18 and a resident of Calgary.



CONTACT

Dr. Mona Shoman, 403.720.2778, info@southtrailcrossingdental.com