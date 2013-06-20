Spreads in Latvia - New Market Report

Recently published research from Euromonitor International, "Spreads in Latvia", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2013 -- Spreads stagnated in 2012, with two antagonistic forces having a significant impact on it. The first one is the increasing purchasing power of consumers, which is gradually being restored after the economic crisis, pushing up the consumption of spreads. On the other hand, the increasing health awareness trend is pulling down the retail volume of spreads, as many consumers are very cautious in their consumption of products with high sugar content (which applies to many products within the...
Euromonitor International's Spreads in Latvia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2008-2012, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2017 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
