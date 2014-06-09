Fast Market Research recommends "Spreads in Malaysia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/09/2014 -- Spreads registered stronger current retail value growth in 2013 than in 2012. Hectic lifestyles of consumers drove demand for convenient yet healthy breakfast options in 2013, which boosted packaged/industrial bread's current value growth. Therefore, spreads benefited from being a complement to packaged/industrial bread, especially with the products' convenience.
Competitive Landscape
Unilever (M) Holdings Sdn Bhd retained its leadership in spreads with a 25% retail value share in 2013. The player's leadership was due mainly to its dominance in nut and seed-based spreads through the Skippy brand though it has other brands in its portfolio, such as Lady's Choice, Bovril and Marmite.
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Industry Prospects
Spreads is expected to register a retail value CAGR of 3% in constant terms over the forecast period. It will continue to benefit from consumers' rising health consciousness and in turn demand for packaged/industrial bread as a healthy breakfast option. Health consciousness will also continue to support consumer demand for healthier variants of spreads, such as sugar-free jams.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Spreads industry in Malaysia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Spreads industry in Malaysia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Spreads in Malaysia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volumes and values, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent market research methodology, conducted in-country
Our market research reports answer questions such as:
- What is the market size of Spreads in Malaysia?
- What are the major brands in Malaysia?
- How are manufacturers leveraging health and wellness trends like reduced sugar or organic sourcing?
Reasons to Get this Report
- Gain competitive intelligence about market leaders
- Track key industry trends, opportunities and threats
- Inform your marketing, brand, strategy and market development, sales and supply functions
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
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