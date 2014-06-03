Fast Market Research recommends "Spreads in Russia" from Euromonitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/03/2014 -- Despite the fact that spreads, such as jams and preserves, was traditionally produced by Russians at home, changing lifestyles are leading them to increase their consumption of industrially manufactured spreads and therefore to choose branded goods. This is due to the constantly increasing pace of life and lack of time for making home-made preserves. Demand for packaged industrial spreads is also supported by the growing penetration of modern retail, which promotes quality and accessible products. Finally, the storage of home-made preserves is problematic in city apartments. In addition, manufacturers offer a wider variety of jams and preserves, which are not common to Russian households.
Competitive Landscape
Ferrero is set to remain the strongest player within spreads in 2013 with its well-known brand, Nutella. The company's strong position, in spite of being present in only one category, is due to its established distribution network, high levels of marketing support and the pioneer role of Nutella in chocolate spreads in Russia. The company faces high levels of competition from alternative economy brands and private label products, although it is still expected to account for a 10% retail value share in 2013. Ratibor, the leader within jams and preserves, is set to hold an 8% retail value share of spreads in 2013. The company has a wide product range and a strong presence across the country.
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Industry Prospects
Spreads is expected to post a 2% constant value CAGR over the forecast period. Russians are likely to increasingly choose industrially-produced jams and preserves over home-made ones, due to a lack of time and storage space. The increasing penetration of modern retail and need for convenience in both the purchasing experience and consumption will lead to higher purchases of honey and jams and preserves in stores, rather than from open markets and independent farmers. Health concerns will likely have a positive impact on demand for honey and jams and preserves, which are perceived as having strong cold prevention attributes in Russia.
Report Overview
Discover the latest market trends and uncover sources of future market growth for the Spreads industry in Russia with research from Euromonitor's team of in-country analysts.
Find hidden opportunities in the most current research data available, understand competitive threats with our detailed market analysis, and plan your corporate strategy with our expert qualitative analysis and growth projections.
If you're in the Spreads industry in Russia, our research will save you time and money while empowering you to make informed, profitable decisions.
The Spreads in Russia market research report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
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