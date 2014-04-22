New Food market report from Euromonitor International: "Spreads in the Netherlands"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2014 -- The maturity of spreads in the Netherlands continues to be a major issue, although economic recession has temporarily helped it to achieve growth as spreads are considered as cheaper alternatives to fresh products, such as cheese, ham or dairy spreads. Sales of spreads are under pressure due to maturity and changes in consumption as more consumers alter breakfast and snacking habits. In addition, Dutch consumers tend to search out cheaper alternatives for premium brands as economic recession...
Euromonitor International's Spreads in Netherlands report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2009-2013, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2018 illustrate how the market is set to change.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Product coverage: Chocolate Spreads, Honey, Jams and Preserves, Nut and Seed Based Spreads, Yeast-based Spreads.
Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.
Reasons to Get This Report
- Get a detailed picture of the Spreads market;
- Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;
- Understand the competitive environment, the market's major players and leading brands;
- Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.
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