Spring 2013 Cleaning Made Easy with 5 County Cleanout Junk Removal Services Now Available in Philadelphia, PA

Spring 2013 is here, there is more daylight, and the weather is beginning to get warm, which only leads to one thing, spring-cleaning. For homeowners who are moving or looking to finally get rid of a bunch of old furniture that has been lying around but don't have the heart to put it on the curb or strength, the professionals at 5 County Cleanout will be able to do it, as they are now offering junk removal services in Philadelphia, PA for spring 2013.



They are the perfect go to source for all of one’s spring-cleaning needs no matter how large or small the project may be. This can also be a great opportunity for college students, particularly those that have off campus housing and may need to move their furniture, beds, etc. out of the house. In some cases, it may be too much to handle, which is why 5 County Cleanout can also donate any unwanted furniture or do a partial cleanout. For junk removal in Philadelphia, don’t stress out, and leave the heavy lifting up to the professionals.



Their friendly and courteous team will be able to safely remove any belongings without affecting or damaging the property. As a local junk removal company, it is 5 County Cleanout’s duty to provide the utmost professional service, in order to give homeowners or college students a peace of mind when it comes time for some spring cleaning. When the weather gets warm, the last thing people want to do is clean their home and rid of any junk or unwanted belongings, making it all the more reason why 5 County Cleanout’s professional junk removal services come in handy. Eliminate any stress at the start of the spring season and enjoy the outdoor beautiful weather by hiring the junk removal professionals.



About 5 County Cleanout

5 County Cleanout is dedicated to quickly handling the rubbish disposal requirements of business and homeowners throughout southeastern Pennsylvania to enable customers to make better use of their valuable time.



For more information on the full range of services and to obtain and instant quote visit http://www.5countycleanout.com.