Spring 2013 Is Almost Here, and J. Marrazzo Landscaping Is Now Offering Custom Decks and Patios

Newtown, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- The long winter is finally coming to an end and warmer days are approaching. J. Marrazzo is never surprised about the demand for custom patios in New Jersey and Philadelphia this time of year. Homeowners are anxious to get outdoors and enjoy the nice weather. Now, J. Marrazzo Landscaping is offering custom decks and patios to make the outdoors even more appealing this spring 2013. A custom patio or deck can add character to a home in a way that is unparalleled to any interior remodeling project.



Spring 2013 officially kicks off on March 20th and many homeowners like to capitalize on the nicer weather right away. With a custom deck or patio from J. Marrazzo Landscaping, an outdoor space can become an extension of the home. A custom outdoor space can be a place where family and friends look forward to enjoying each other’s company and the nice weather. Many homeowners are missing out on the opportunity to relax in a peaceful outdoor environment without leaving the comfort of their own home. Whether it is remodeling an old patio or designing a new custom outdoor space, J. Marrazzo can provide any landscaping need.



There are so many different options to consider when designing an outdoor space and J. Marrazzo can help walk potential customers through the entire design process. Everything from beautiful stone walkways to custom outdoor kitchens, spring is the perfect time to start thinking about designing an outdoor space. Located in Newtown, PA, J. Marrazzo has well over thirty years of experience in designing custom outdoor spaces. With one visit to their website, potential customers are able to view the endless possibilities available in transforming a backyard into a beautiful retreat.



About J. Marrazzo Landscaping

Located in the heart of Bucks County, the full service landscaping company J. Marrazzo Landscaping has been around since 1976. The owner and manager of the organization, Joe Marrazzo, deals with every project personally in making sure his experienced professional landscapers are surpassing all homeowner’s expectations. Being that Marrazzo is staffed with some extremely innovative and creative designers, homeowners will be sure to have a very unique, one of a kind design for their home.



For more information, visit http://www.marrazzolandscaping.com/.