Spring Accessories Preview: Energy Muse Jewelry's Blossom & Sunshine Bracelets

Energy Muse, a popular inspirational crystal jewelry company, is leading this trend with its new Blossom and Sunshine Bracelets.



The Sunshine bracelet (yellow and green piece) should be worn for those who wish to radiate the warmth and cheerfulness of the sun. The colors orange and pink are connected with vitality and enthusiasm. Peridot is a stone of positive energy and good vibrations. Jasper is a nurturing stone that carries to protective and grounding energies of the Earth.



The Blossom Bracelet (purple and turquoise piece) is worn to remind ourselves that each day is a new day for us to grow, evolve, and shine. The colors blue and purple are connected with communication and intuition. Turquoise is a stone of expansion, wisdom and truth. Smoky Quartz helps us to stay grounded and connected to the Earth.



To learn more about these beautiful and positive Spring accessories, please visit: www.energymuse.com



