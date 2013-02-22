Spring Breakers Find a World of Things to Do in Croatia

Draguignan, France -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/22/2013 -- Being in school for a good part of the year is enough to make anyone go crazy. A whole bunch of teachers, projects and tests can really take a toll on a student’s stress levels. For European students, the spring break is the perfect time to take a break from all of the studying and really live it up.



In the past, the most popular Spring Break spots were places like Salou, as well as Lloret but when one goes to these places repeatedly, they can get a little tiring. Luckily, a new destination in the form of the Novalja Zrce Beach, found in Croatia, provides a refreshing alternative.



For a spring break destination. Zrce beach is more than a worthy choice. You can partyurlaub and really enjoy the partyurlaub Kroatien. The area has always been popular because of its breathtaking beaches. Lately though, Croatia’s tourism board has been busy remarketing the area and promoting it to students looking for a quick getaway for the spring break. The beach’s plans for 2013 are expected to commence on the 29th of May, and involves a huge party featuring a few of Europe’s best DJs.



The whole party setup proves to be ideal for the average student on a holiday, looking to get the best experience in Croatia. He is sure to have a great time as he tours Croatia’s best clubs along with the thousands of other students, expected to arrive for the spring break celebrations.



Once everyone has been partied out, there are other things to do that keep Croatia interesting. Everyone is invited to spend a few relaxing days at the beaches in Pag Island. A leisurely time punctuated by swimming, boating, jet-skiing, beach volleyball, bungee jumping and boating awaits those that choose to vacation here.



When they’ve had their fill of the beach life, students and visitors can explore a few of Croatia’s historical spots and learn about the country’s rich history. Historical tours are widely available, and are also a convenient way to get to know the main city.



Croatia should suit anyone with a wide range of interests as it has the party scene, the tranquil beaches, and a rich historical background. Although it may seem like a place that younger people would enjoy more, a closer look reveals that there is really something for everyone. And because Croatia is located near a number of European countries, students or tourists on a budget should not find it difficult to get to. Should you want to try something new and exciting, for the next spring break, do consider Croatia.



About Collegium

Collegium has been a market leader for 15 years, boasting music events in Croatia and Slovenia, a travel company and several high profile brands across Europe.



Contact



Daniel Vanhoutte

Collegium Mondial Travel d.o.o. Travel agency

Šmartinska

152, BTC-Hala 2

1000 Ljubljana, Slovenia

collegium@croatiaspringbreak.com