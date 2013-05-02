Spring Clean with a New Bathroom Remodel from RE•BATH to Revive the Home

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/02/2013 -- When thinking of spring, many things come to mind such as planting flowerbeds, cutting the grass, cleaning up some landscaping and yes, spring-cleaning the home. With that being said, the exterior of the home shouldn’t be the only thing getting attention this season, for those who are long overdue for a bathroom remodel, RE-BATH can now help. The professionals from RE-BATH are excited and eager to help homeowners in the Philadelphia area on upgrading one of the most important rooms of a home.



Each remodeling project is more than just a renovation; it is making a homeowner’s dreams come true. As one of the world’s largest bathroom remodelers, one can be sure during a bathroom renovation that RE-BATH only uses factory-trained installers for all projects. They will take care of every detail that is expected in a bathroom remodel such as lighting, faucet fixtures, floor plan, style of shower, tiling and all of the other minor details that make a room feel immaculate. When going through a Philadelphia bathroom remodeling project it can be stressful, especially if it is the only one in the home. With that being said, RE-BATH’s professional contractors will work quickly, yet efficiently so homeowners can be up and running in no time.



By simply replacing and giving the bathroom a facelift is all well and good, but they will make sure if the layout or plumbing needs to be changed that everything is properly done and can function safely. From the inside out, a bathroom remodel is not valuable unless completed up to code. By hiring a professional such as RE-BATH homeowners can be sure that they are getting everything and more for their spring bathroom remodel. Whether one needs a complete bathroom overhaul or simply a tub to shower conversion that can be done in only one day, RE-BATH is here to take on any project. So contact them today and don’t just revitalize the outside of the home this spring season.



About RE-BATH

RE-BATH is the world's largest bathroom remodeler. RE-BATH has been remodeling bathrooms since 1979, and has done over 1 million bathrooms to date. RE-BATH is top notch when it comes to bathroom design ideas in Philadelphia. They use the top quality products and install only DURABATH SSP material. With years of experience, coupled with the RE-BATH Lifetime Warranty, they are able to provide exceptional quality work and service to meet everyone's budget.



For more information please visit http://www.rebathphila.com