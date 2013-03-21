Spring Cleaning Made Easy with Wash It-Clay It-Protect It

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/21/2013 -- Whether you are dusting off your show car in the garage after a long winter or spring cleaning your daily driver, International AERO Products, AERO, has made prepping your vehicle for the warmer months an easy 3-step process: Wash It- Clay It- Protect It.



Start off by giving your vehicle a good, old-fashioned wet-wash with AERO SUDS. SUDS is very gentle and does not have any harsh stripping agents that can harm your vehicle. When washing the vehicle’s wheels and tires, use AERO AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner, to remove any grease build-up.



Now it’s time to Clay It. GLIDE, which is safe to use on all painted surfaces including clear coat, is great for removing tree sap, bug residue, paint overspray, environmental fallout, road tar, rail dust, minor oxidation, stubborn dirt and minor topical scratches. With AERO’s unique co-polymer infused formula, your paint will have a layer of long lasting protection and a deep, pristine shine that will last on your vehicle’s finish for up to a year. Each can of GLIDE includes two separate clay bars, so when it comes time to clay a vehicle again you are ready to go. For best results, pair with AERO FINALE as a lubricating agent while you clay.



The result after claying the vehicle is an immaculate, clean canvas ready for the next step; Protect It. SHIELD is a catalyzed, co-polymer that chemically binds to painted surfaces to create a deep, luscious shine, while also protecting painted surfaces for up to two years. The easy to apply protectant has been a detailing staple of sister company, International AERO Services, which has been cleaning multi-million dollar private aircraft for years. For best results, maintain the painted surface with AERO SHINE to keep the paint’s unsurpassed luster, shine and protection.



In three steps your car will look like new. A gentle hand wash and claying to remove any containments make the perfect surface to apply AERO SHIELD, so your vehicle has the ultimate paint protection for up to two years.



AERO’s full line of products have been hitting store shelves all around the world this last year, and are still used today to clean multi-million dollar private aircraft. The AERO line includes products to fulfill all of your detailing and cleaning needs – FINALE, Final Wipe Down; SHINE, Dry Wash and Speed Wax; VIEW, Glass and Multi-Surface Cleaner; IMMACULATE, Interior Cleaner; SUPPLE, Leather Conditioner; POLISH, Metal and Aluminum Polish; SUDS, Wet-Wash Soap; PROTECT, Tire and Vinyl Dressing; SPOT, Carpet and Fabric Cleaner; AWAY, Tire and Engine Cleaner; GLIDE, Polymer-Infused Clay Bar and SHIELD, 2-Part Protectant.



For more information on International AERO Products visit www.InternationaAero.com.



About International AERO Products

International AERO Products are designed to withstand the most extreme environments on Earth, from airfield surface temperatures that can reach 120° F to a frigid -60° F at 50,000 feet above the Earth. Until now, AERO products have only been available to the aerospace industry for maintaining the world’s most exclusive aircraft. International AERO Products offers a wide selection of quality tested and approved cleaning, polishing, protective coating and detailing products for all of your vehicle’s maintenance needs. To find out where to purchase AERO products visit www.InternationalAeroProducts.com or call (800) 337- 9274.