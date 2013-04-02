Spring Has Sprung, and All City Plumbing Heating & Air Is Now Offering Air Conditioning Upgrade Savings

Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2013 -- The weather is beginning to warm up and the professionals at All City Plumbing Heating & Air are proud to now be offering a discount of $150.00 off air conditioning upgrades this season. This coupon is a great way for homeowners to have their existing air conditioning unit upgraded and tuned up for the summer season that will be underway very soon. The contractors at All City Plumbing Heating & Air find this to be a great opportunity for those to have a fully functional AC unit before any heat waves kick in.



By having an air conditioning unit or system in place that does not operate efficiently can cause homeowners to paying when it comes to their energy bill. If the system is old or outdated, All City Plumbing Heating & Air recommends upgrading the system to a more modern energy efficient unit that will keep the house cool, decrease utility costs, and provide a healthier environment. By upgrading this spring season with the additional savings of $150.00 off, homeowners will be able to also increase the home’s resale value. By investing in an efficient and fully functional unit will attract buyers especially if it is a central air conditioning system.



When it comes to heating, air conditioning, and plumbing needs in Philadelphia and New Jersey, All City Plumbing Heating & Air has over 200 years of combined experience in this industry and will be able to make the proper recommendations for homes. The contractors will be able to suggest a cost-effective solution, such as a window unit or central AC system that will best fit the home’s square footage. All City Plumbing Heating & Air is also known for their plumbing repair service in Drexel Hill, and is proud to be offering this special offer for homeowners who are looking to upgrade their air conditioning this system before it is too hot and unbearable. Call All City Plumbing Heating & Air today for more information on this offer.



About All City Plumbing Heating & Air

All City Plumbing Heating & Air is open round the clock because not all issues occur during normal business hours. The professional contractors provide any repair, installation and service for heating, air conditioning and plumbing issues for both residential and commercial properties. They service the Greater Philadelphia area including Lower Merion, Wynnewood, Upper Darby and even Drexel Hill. With more than 200 years of combined experience, the honest and reliable contractors at All City Plumbing Heating and Air are ready to take on any plumbing issues that anybody may have!



Call now for a free estimate at 215-478-6129 or visit them on the web at http://www.thecityplumbers.com/.