Philadelphia, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2013 -- During the spring season, many houses go up for sale due to the beautiful weather, green grass, and flowerbeds in full bloom to show off the home or building’s wonderful features making it prime time to sell and buy. However, Lock N Go Pro urges before settling in to change the locks on the apartment, condo, single-family home, multi-plex unit, etc. for safety reasoning. As a provider of domestic and residential locksmith services, Lock N Go Pro understands the importance of changing the locks especially in a new unit and unfamiliar location. Therefore, spring into a new house and change the locks now with Lock N Go Pro’s new domestic services.



If the home was a short sale or foreclosure, it would be a wise choice to contact a locksmith in Southampton and change the locks as many banks use the same lock boxes on every house for all of the foreclosure properties. So, when in need of residential locksmith services for those who are looking to change the locks for every entrance or just looking to up the ante on the security system, call up Lock N Go Pro. As a new homeowner, one may never know how many copies of the key are out there from new neighbors, to co-workers, even contractors who have done work on the home.



Lock N Go Pro is proud to provide new homeowners with a safe and secure home that they deserve. As one of the largest investments during one’s lifetime, it is important to protect it and be smart. The professional locksmiths are certified and know that buying a new home can be an exciting time in one’s life especially for a newly married couple, so don’t let minor tasks like having the locks changed cause any security breaches.



