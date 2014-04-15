Spring Time Specials from The English Hog Roast Company

Bishop's Stortford, England -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2014 -- The days are getting longer and the weather is becoming warmer so now is the perfect time to plan ahead for the ideal spring or summer party.



Hosting a party for all guests to remember? Instead of the traditional buffet why not go the full “hog” and order a hogroast? For the last 3 years the English Hog Roast Company have been building quite a reputation in providing some of the best party catering that is second to none.



Not only will one be getting the finest, locally sourced produce they will be more than pleasantly surprised at how cost-effective it can be. So whether it is a spring or summer party or wedding, a corporate event or just a get together with family and friends the hog roast ticks all the boxes.



The English Hog Roast Company can cater for 30-300+ guests and can provide a wide range of services such as hire of the roasters to full blown “hands-off” catering.



Mike Berry, the owner states “People want something different when they are organising an event or wedding these days. They want to create a real atmosphere that is unique and special. The days of the sandwich and sausage roll are numbered to my mind. We only use the finest, locally produced foods for our client’s events.”



“We mainly cover London, Hertfordshire, Cambridge and the whole of Essex. Our number one goal is to exceed our client’s expectations and serve only the finest foods we can source. We have always worked with locally based suppliers such as farmers, bakers and vegetable growers and can cater to those who want organic produce. All or pork and lamb is always free range.”



One of the major advantages to a hog roast is the cost. In general it is a lot more affordable than main stream catering. If one wanted to do the cooking theirself, the DIY option, including meat costs less than £4 per head. This offers unbelievable value for money.



About The English Hog Roast Company

The English Hog Roast Company prides itself on being flexible and can cater for virtually every size of event and budget. The more popular events including weddings, birthdays, private functions and corporate events. The team have worked with some huge brands recently including Tesco, Swallow Hotels, The National Trust, and The University of Cambridge.



If anyone would like to find out more about The English Hog Roast Company please contact Mike Berry on 01279 815660 or 07835 233031 or visit their website http://www.theenglishhogroastcompany.co.uk



Mike Berry

The English Hog Roast Company

Tye Green House

Tye Green

Bishops Stortford

Hertfordshire

CM22 6DY

01279 815660

Email : Enquiries@thenglishhogroastcompany.co.uk