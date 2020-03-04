Spring Training HVAC Tips for St. Charles County Residents

Saint Peters, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/04/2020 -- SAINT PETERS, MO—Spring is just around the corner and Jerry Kelly is sending out its annual reminder about the importance of seasonal HVAC maintenance. Just as NCAA teams prep for playoffs this month, homeowners should be prepping for spring training, too—the heating and cooling type.



Jerry Kelly is the No. 1 company for heat pump repairs in St. Charles County, MO, but the company is already starting to schedule spring AC tune-ups, too. To keep customers on top of their game for a season of winning AC comfort, Jerry Kelly is offering eight tips for pure cooling comfort this spring.



Here are eight "spring training tips" that will enhance the working efficiency of any air conditioning system.



1. Call Jerry Kelly for an AC checkup.

2. Replace air filters.

3. Check ductwork for leaks or holes.

4. Update an old AC system with a new efficient one.

5. Inspect any programmable thermostats.

6. Clear bushes and shrubs away from the outdoor AC unit.

7. Test the AC unit (turn on).

8. Replace the batteries in the thermostat.



Don't forget that annual spring maintenance brings a plethora of homeowner benefits, too. Yearly HVAC checkups offer:



- Money savings

- Improved energy efficiency

- Fewer repair calls

- … And so much more!



Don't wait for a problem to arise. Schedule spring tune-ups with Jerry Kelly Heating & Air today—and enjoy a winning season once again.



About Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning

For over 40 years, Jerry Kelly Heating & Air Conditioning has focused on providing residents in St. Charles and nearby communities with ideal indoor comfort solutions. From heat pump installations in St. Charles County, MO, to cooling maintenance in Saint Peters, this high-quality residential and commercial HVAC provider prioritizes satisfaction in everything it does and stands behind its workmanship 100 percent. Using its experience and knowledge of all things heating, cooling and indoor air quality, Jerry Kelly always provides top quality service to "simply make it work."