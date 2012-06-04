Springfield MO Personal Injury Lawyers, Curran Law Firm, Help Clients Get the Money They Deserve

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/04/2012 -- Every year, hundreds of thousands of Missouri residents sustain injuries caused by a variety of outside factors. However, automobile accidents account for the majority of personal injury cases in the state.



According to the 2010 traffic accident statistics report from the Missouri Department of Transportation, a total of 54,875 people were injured in traffic crashes. This equates to one person being injured every 9.6 minutes. And while the total number of motorcycle accidents is far less, the percentage of injuries sustained from them is exorbitant at nearly 80 percent.



For those people injured in these crashes, many are forced to deal with life-altering, painful wounds, and in many cases incur a host of expensive medical costs.



For years, people have been turning to the experienced Springfield MO personal injury lawyers at Curran Law Firm for help claiming the money they are legally owed and deserve. Founded by dedicated Springfield Missouri personal injury lawyer Robert D. Curran, the law firm represents clients in personal injury, wrongful death and related matters. Curran Law Firm, which recently launched a new mobile site to make it easier for clients to locate them and learn about their services, has obtained sizeable insurance settlements and verdicts at trial for many personal injury and wrongful death victims.



In addition to helping people who have been injured in car accidents obtain compensation for their pain, lost wages and medical costs, the Springfield MO personal injury lawyer assists clients who have suffered as a result of medical malpractice and work-related accidents and harms.



According to Robert Curran, “When you are involved in any type of serious accident, or you are suffering due to a medical mistake, it can be difficult to know exactly what to do and what not to do. It is very important to protect your legal rights under these circumstances, especially when you believe someone else caused your injuries through their negligence or careless behavior.”



Curran Law Firm helps clients properly file insurance claims, thoroughly evaluates and analyzes all available legal actions and files a personal injury lawsuit to recover the maximum compensation.



For more information, visit http://www.CurranLawFirm.com



About Curran Law Firm

Located in Springfield, Missouri, the Curran Law Firm aggressively fights to help people who have suffered serious personal injuries and families of wrongful death victims claim the money the deserve. With more than 25 years of experience, the law firm’s founder Robert D. Curran strives to offer superior service and assist clients in obtaining the maximum compensation.