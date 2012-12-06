Loves Wedding Officiant Announces Rev. Love Returns to Springfield, MO

Springfield, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/06/2012 -- Loves Wedding Officiant is proud to announce that Rev. Love is back. She has returned as a wedding officiant in Springfield, MO and plans to once again marry lovers across the state. As a wedding officiant in Springfield, Missouri, Rev. Love has provided traditional and non-traditional weddings for years. She provides her services within Southern Missouri, Northwestern Arkansas, Northeastern Oklahoma and Southeastern Kansas. Her number one goal is to ensure that her client's days are as perfect as it can possibly be. She currently offers a wide variety of ceremonies that she has personally created. People looking to get married can choose from her existing ceremonies or even add their own special words to an existing ceremony.



Through the past decade, she has embarked on a journey that has resulted in hundreds of couples being locked together in marriage. She has experienced both the ups and downs, and loves her job. She feels privileged to have returned. Her services are simple and affordable. Consumers are required to choose a location and venue, and Rev. Love will do the rest and create the wedding vows for you. She strives to provide an outstanding experience that will be full of memories that last for years.



Over the past few years, wedding officiants are becoming more and more popular as they provide a cheaper and more affordable way to get married. Additionally, they are quicker than traditional church weddings and officiants are able to perform weddings absolutely anywhere. To learn more about Rev. Love and her wedding officiant services, head over to her official website found at: http://www.lovesweddingofficiant.com/