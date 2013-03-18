Spring/Summer 2013 New Basics Collection Has Been Launched

Leeds, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/18/2013 -- Spring/Summer 2013 sees the launch of exciteclothing.com's brand new basic range.



Plus Size Slouch Pocket Tunic Tops



Forming part of the selection are these beautiful on trend colored plus size tunic tops . A soft touch fabric with stitched scoop neckline, three quarter sleeve and slouch fit pocket are perfect to team with this seasons geometric printed leggings or blue stonewashed jeans. Easy to wear and effortlessly chic, perfect for the weekend. Available in five stunning colours that will be strong throughout Spring/Summer 2013. Choose from Khaki Green, Cobalt Blue, Rich Magenta Purple, Classic Coral Or Perfectly Peach. An excellent piece to work into any wardrobe and if you cant decide on the colour at only £12.99 treat yourself to a couple. Available in UK sizes 16-32.



Plus Size Asymmetric Vest Tops



Also new in excites basic range are these colorful little numbers. Slouch pocket vest top with asymmetric hemline, soft touch fabric, stitched scoop neckline and button detailing to the front. Perfect for layering they will make a great addition to any Spring/Summer 2013 wardrobe. Available in Forest Green, Bright White, Orange Blast, Pastel Peach and Cream. Only £9.99 and sized UK 16-32.



