Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market Is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 1.9% by 2025

Northbrook, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/16/2021 -- The sprinkler irrigation systems market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 1.9% during the forecast period (2019–2025), to reach a value of USD 2.7 billion by 2025. Amongst various types, the lateral move segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The capital costs for lateral systems are lower than that of pivots since these are preferable for large areas. Moreover, unlike pivots, these systems have a uniform pressure along the length and are also more labor-intensive. One of the main disadvantages of lateral move systems is that it irrigates over recently irrigated land when changing direction, which poses operational problems such as non-uniform irrigation.



Sprinkler irrigation, also known as mechanized irrigation, is a crop irrigation system that uses machinery; it is engineered to propel a specific amount of water and has the ability to control and monitor the water resource. The mechanized systems are mainly developed to abate the growing concern of water stress across the globe. These systems may be stationary or mobile and are available in various types, such as center pivot systems, lateral move systems, and solid set irrigation systems.



Agricultural market cycles around the world have made growers and governments realize the importance of irrigation in increasing agricultural production and yields. Sprinkler irrigation, also known as mechanized irrigation, is a system for crop irrigation that involves the aid of machinery, engineered to pump a specific amount of water, with the ability to control and monitor the water resource, resulting in water and energy savings. The flexibility of advanced sprinkle equipment, and its efficient control of water application, make the method useful in most topographic conditions.



Moreover, with the rapidly growing population, the demand for agricultural products is increasing. This, in turn, has increased the demand for irrigation systems which can efficiently irrigate the crops and reduce wastage of water. The area under sprinkler and other microirrigation methods has increased at least 6.4-fold, from 1.6 million hectares to more than 10.3 million, over the last 20 years. Due to increased government efforts to conserve water sources, governments in various countries are encouraging the use of irrigation systems such as sprinkler and drip irrigation by offering subsidies and other beneficial schemes. In November 2017, the World Bank approved USD 130 million to support farmers in the Punjab province of Pakistan to use water more efficiently and adopt irrigations systems such as sprinkler and drip systems.



The North American market is estimated to be the largest in 2018. The penetration of sprinkler irrigation systems is the highest in North America. The key players such as Valmont Industries, Lindsay Corporation, T-L Irrigation, and Reinke Manufacturing, Inc. are located in this region, which gives the region a competitive advantage. These key players have introduced growers to precise irrigation techniques that have contributed significantly to the development of irrigation infrastructure in the region. Moreover, the market penetration of sprinkler irrigation systems in the US has increased from 35% to 46% over the past decade.



Key players are Valmont Industries (US), Lindsay Corporation (US), Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. (India), The Toro Company (US), Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), Netafim Limited (Israel), Rain Bird Corporation (US), T-L Irrigation (US), Reinke Manufacturing Co., Inc. (US), Nelson Irrigation Corporation (US), Hunter Industries (US), Mahindra EPC Ltd. (India), Alkhorayef Group (Saudi Arabia), Elgo Irrigation Ltd. (Israel), and Antelco Pty Ltd. (Australia), and Irritec S.p.A (Italy).



