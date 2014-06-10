Sprite SEO Encourages Website Owners to Optimise Their Websites

Blackpool, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/10/2014 -- More British people are online than ever before, and search engine optimisation firm Sprite SEO thinks that website owners should take advantage of the growing number of Internet-savvy UK citizens by optimising their websites for the search engines like Google and Yahoo!



The SEO company cites a recent report by the Office for National Statistics that more than 44 million adults in the United Kingdom have accessed the Internet at some time during the last quarter of 2013, which represents a steady growth of 1.2 million adults compared to the same period of 2012. This also means that 87 percent of the total adult population in the UK have gone online during the said period.



The said report likewise notes that young people, meaning those in the 16 to 24 year old bracket, are the most exposed to the Internet having been online at some point during the time of the study. In fact, only 31,000 people who belong in the age bracket were not only to go online during the period when the research was made.



Even adults aged 75 years old or older have slowly learned how to use the Internet, as the number of adults in this age bracket who used the Internet gradually increased by seven percent since the end of the year 2011.



Through search engine optimisation, a company website will be able to land on the first page of a Google search result. As the SEO services firm puts it, a high Google search result ranking is critical as most Internet users tend to visit only the websites found on the first page of a search result page. The SEO UK company adds that the higher a ranking of a website, the more traffic it receives and the higher revenue it can get from advertisements.



About Sprite SEO

Sprite SEO is one of the leading search engine optimisation companies in the United Kingdom. It offers services such as on page optimisation, small business SEO, press release service, and website health check. Visit its website now at http://www.spriteseo.co.uk.



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