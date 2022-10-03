SPRK Capital Offers Capital to R&D Businesses Struggling with Debt

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2022 -- SPRK Capital, a leading provider of R&D tax credits, offers capital to R&D businesses struggling with debt. With an expert team and award-winning services, they can provide access to the finance solution you need to help your business develop and grow. Their simple and competitive funding is designed to fit the needs of businesses and help R&D departments meet targets. The company is committed to helping businesses tackle any challenges to help build a better tomorrow. They provide access to fast, flexible financing so you can manage cash flows and invest in growth.



They break down funding barriers with a simple application process that empowers businesses. Their services increase the volume, diversity and accessibility of longer-term equity finance so that smaller businesses can access the finance they need to realise their growth potential. Their process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you even have the chance to make your R&D funds go further. The company provides access to fast, flexible financing so you can manage cash flows and invest in growth. R&D businesses looking for funding capital can visit SPRK Capital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "A SPRK Advance can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you have even the chance to make your R&D pound go further. SPRK will receive the advanced amount directly from HMRC once your claim is processed, removing any debt against the loan. Every £ we provide has an immediate and long-term impact on your business."



SPRK Capital is one of the most sought-after providers of R&D grants in the UK. The company provides consumers, small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as corporate multinationals with innovative financial solutions. The organisation has a team of experts committed to creating outstanding experiences for their clients.



About SPRK Capital

SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking capital, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. The organisation was created by UK innovators for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this smart solution.



For more information, please visit: https://www.sprkcapital.co.uk



Contact Details:



30 Newman Street,

London, United Kingdom,

W1T 1PT

Tel: 08000025100

Email: hello@sprkcapital.co.uk