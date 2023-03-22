SPRK Capital Offers Non-Dilutive Capital to Help Businesses Fund R&D Projects

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/22/2023 -- SPRK Capital, a reputed provider of R&D grants, offers non-dilutive capital to help businesses fund R&D projects. The financing option allows companies to access funds based on their expected R&D tax credit for the current financial year. They secure the loan against the future R&D tax credit, and the amount borrowed can be used to finance R&D activities. The financing solution benefits companies that may need more capital to invest in R&D activities but can claim an R&D tax credit.



By accessing the funds early, businesses can accelerate their R&D activities and achieve their goals more quickly. Their financing solution enables businesses to obtain financing based on their anticipated tax credit amount, which they can use to fund their R&D activities. Their advance can be particularly useful for start-ups and small businesses that may need access to other sources of capital. Businesses looking for non-dilutive capital to fund their R&D projects can check out SPRK Capital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "Our R&D tax credit loans advance this credit to you when you need it…now. SPRK Capital has created the SPRK Advance – an R&D tax credit loan – allowing you to access your funds throughout the year without the burden of waiting for your expected tax credit more than 15 months down the line. Our loans are a strategic option to keep cash flow healthy, leaning on expected credits early rather than seeking external funding."



SPRK Capital is one of the most well-renowned providers of R&D funding. The company helps enterprises navigate, apply and secure tax incentives and funding. The organisation has a close-knit, hard-working and talented team who work quickly and effectively to understand clients, their business, their innovations and how to add significant value in their bid to secure public funding.



SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



