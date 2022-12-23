SPRK Capital Offers R&D Advance Funding to Help Businesses Ignite Innovation and Growth

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/23/2022 -- SPRK Capital, a leading provider of R&D tax credits, offers R&D advance funding to help businesses ignite innovation and growth in their organisation. They support their clients to find and access grant funding for their R&D and Innovation projects across many sectors and research funding schemes. With a diverse funding landscape, they provide funding for innovative projects and companies of all shapes, sizes, and sectors. They convene, catalyse, and invest in close collaboration with businesses to help build a thriving, inclusive research and innovation system.



They work with both finance and technical staff to understand their clients' business, goals, and objectives, and then to uncover qualifying research and development expenditures. Their services increase the volume, diversity, and accessibility of longer-term equity finance so that smaller businesses can access the finance they need to realise their growth potential. They break down funding barriers with a simple application process that empowers businesses. Businesses looking for R&D funding for their projects can visit SPRK Capital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "A SPRK Advance can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you have even the chance to make your R&D pound go further. SPRK will receive the advanced amount directly from HMRC once your claim is processed, removing any debt against the loan."



SPRK Capital is one of the most well-renowned providers of R&D grants in the UK. The organisation has a team of experts committed to creating outstanding experiences for its clients. The company provides consumers, small to medium enterprises (SMEs) as well as corporate multinationals with innovative financial solutions. The organisation helps enterprises navigate, apply and secure tax incentives and funding.



About SPRK Capital

SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



