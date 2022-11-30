SPRK Capital Offers R&D Capital to Businesses to Help Advance the Financial Health of Businesses

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2022 -- SPRK Capital, a well-known provider of R&D tax relief solutions, offers R&D capital to businesses to help advance the financial health of companies. Their answers can help put companies off expensive equity raisings to develop further and get better valuations on your business. They help accelerate the company's growth prospects and support cash flow by gaining valuable financing against your eligible R&D schedule. With a holistic approach, they can help mitigate risks, maximise financial stability and present a more attractive proposition to venture capitalists.



They allow businesses to obtain R&D tax incentives upfront rather than waiting until the end of the year. They are adept at managing multiple stakeholders to identify qualifying R&D and drive future investment efficiently. Their proactive, agile services are tailored to your organisational structure and information systems. They build strong relationships with in-house teams on the ground to deliver a flexible, robust, and timely solution on your terms. For more information, businesses looking for R&D capital can check SPRK Capital's website.



A representative from the company stated, "SPRK Capital has created the SPRK Advance – allowing you to access your funds throughout the year without the burden of waiting for your expected tax credit more than 15 months down the line. We can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you can even make your R&D pound go further."



SPRK Capital is one of the UK's most sought-after providers of R&D grants. The company provides consumers, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), and corporate multinationals with innovative financial solutions. The organisation has a team of experts committed to creating outstanding experiences for its clients. Ensuring quality assurance, the company provides a rigorous, continually improving service informed by policy-level insights.



About SPRK Capital

SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



