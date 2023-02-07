SPRK Capital Offers R&D Tax Credit Loans Providing Businesses Access to Capital on Ad Hoc or Quarterly Basis

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/07/2023 -- SPRK Capital, a popular provider of R&D grants in the UK, offers R&D tax credit loans that provide businesses access to capital on an ad hoc or quarterly basis. They help businesses cover the costs of research and development activities. The capital they provide can be used for a variety of R&D activities, such as investing in new products and services, hiring qualified personnel, and purchasing new equipment and other materials. The loans are designed to provide businesses with access to cash when needed, as well as to provide tax credits for R&D expenses.



Their solutions allow businesses to receive funds to help fund their R&D activities while they wait to receive the tax credits and be used can be used to cover expenses related to R&D. They offer lower interest rates than traditional loans and are often provided by the government or other financial institutions. Their services are beneficial for businesses that don't have the cash flow to cover the costs of R&D upfront and need additional financing. Businesses looking for tax credit loans for R&D can visit SPRK Capital's website for more information.



A representative from the company stated, "SPRK's R&D tax credit loans can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you have even the chance to make your R&D funding go further. SPRK will receive the advanced amount directly from HMRC once your claim is processed, removing any debt against the loan."



SPRK Capital is one of the most well-renowned providers of R&D funding. The company helps enterprises navigate, apply and secure tax incentives and funding. The organisation has a close-knit, hard-working, and talented team who work quickly and effectively to understand clients, their business, their innovations, and how to add significant value in their bid to secure public funding.



About SPRK Capital

SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



For more information, please visit: https://www.sprkcapital.co.uk



Contact Details:



30 Newman Street,

London, United Kingdom,

W1T 1PT

Tel: 08000025100

Email: hello@sprkcapital.co.uk