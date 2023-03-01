SPRK Capital Offers R&D Tax Credit Loans to Help Support Business Innovation

London, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/01/2023 -- SPRK Capital, a leading provider of R&D tax credits, offers R&D tax credit loans to help support business innovation. The financing solution allows businesses to access the funds they are owed from research and development (R&D) tax credits sooner rather than later. The loans help companies bridge the tax credit gap by providing them with financing backed by their expected tax credit refund. The loans are secured by the R&D tax credits the business expects to receive, and SPRK charges interest.



The funding is specifically designed to help companies cover the costs of R&D projects, including wages, supplies, and other expenses. They provide businesses with access to capital they may need help obtaining through traditional means, such as bank loans or venture capital. They may offer more favourable terms than other types of financing as the expected tax credits secure the loans. For more information, businesses looking for tax credit loans for their R&D ventures can check SPRK Capital's website.



A representative from the company stated, "Our R&D tax credit loans can support you with access to capital on either an ad hoc or quarterly basis – it's entirely up to you and what works best for your business. The process is easy, fees are straightforward, and you can even make your R&D funding go further. SPRK will receive the advanced amount directly from HMRC once your claim is processed, removing any debt against the loan."



SPRK Capital is one of the UK's most sought-after providers of R&D grants. The company provides consumers, small to medium enterprises (SMEs), and corporate multinationals with innovative financial solutions. The organisation has a team of experts committed to creating outstanding client experiences. The company helps enterprises navigate, apply and secure tax incentives and funding.



SPRK is an alternative, non-dilutive source of capital for businesses with an unsustainable debt burden when finding R&D funding. The company delivers this by positioning itself as the hub between R&D companies seeking money, third-party data providers and expert R&D advisers. UK innovators created the organisation for UK innovators; they understand the challenges of fast-growing businesses and are here to support you. They provide accountants and advisors with a unique value add to their clients through this intelligent solution.



